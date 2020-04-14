Lockdown exposes gender disparities in our country

During these visits, I have been exposed to several child-headed households led by girls. It is this experience that made me realise that Covid-19 will hit girls and women the hardest, not only in SA but around the world.

What is devastating is to learn that according to a research titled, "Analysing the nature and extent of child-headed households in South Africa", compiled by Children's Institute, 92.1% of children in child-only households have a living parent.

According to an analysis of national household surveys to examine circumstances of children in child-headed households in SA, most children in child-only households are not orphans and 84% have a living mother.

But how can we individually assist child-headed households during the Covid-19 lockdown? The early childhood period is considered to be the most important developmental phase throughout a lifespan. Healthy early childhood development (ECD) includes the physical, social, emotional and language/ cognitive domains of development, well-being, stunting, mental health, heart disease, competence and economic participation throughout life.

While I believe that we can all contribute in helping child-headed households navigate this period of Covid-19, we must acknowledge that some parents overlook the fact that what happens to the child in the early years is critical for the child's developmental trajectory and life course. While education is essential, the role of the parent is crucial.

I am therefore, inquisitive about how we can prioritise education and empowerment of young girls to curb the potential of increased drop-out rates which will disproportionately affect girls.

This will further entrench gender gaps in education and lead to increased risk of sexual exploitation, early pregnancy and early forced marriage.

The lockdown has increased the girl child's vulnerability to physical and sexual abuse both by their peers and by older men as girls are often at home alone supervising their younger siblings.

It is our duty as a collective to ensure that kids from child-headed households are protected in our communities and granted the little support they need to survive.

*Masuku is MMC for group corporate and shared services in the City of Johannesburg