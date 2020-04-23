Alcohol ban saves SA from misery

"Before the announcement of the national state of disaster we had a total of 158 trauma cases, which was 47 [Friday], 50 [Saturday] and 61 [Sunday] patients respectively."

Gama said the numbers had begun to drop slightly after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement banning mass gatherings.

But after the announcement of the initial nationwide 21-day lockdown on March 26, the hospital saw a significant reduction in numbers in the first weekend of the lockdown.

"On the weekend of April 3-5, the total was 23 patients, on the weekend of April 10 to 12 we had 39 patients, and for the weekend of April 17 to 19 our total was 25 patients."

Similar downward trends have been reported in various government hospitals.

Anesthesiologist at the Sebokeng Hospital, Dr Himmel Machava, described the ban as a "necessary evil".