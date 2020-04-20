WATCH | Food trucks looted as lockdown enters its fourth week

Four trucks were looted in Bishop Lavis, Cape Town police said on Monday.

“Four trucks doing deliveries in the area were pelted with stones and robbed of cargo. Two of these trucks were transporting food parcels to bring relief to the community of Bishop Lavis,” said Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

One of the other trucks looted was a Checkers truck. It was not immediately clear who the fourth truck belonged to and where it was headed.

Some of the looting incidents were caught on video and the footage has since gone viral on social media.

In one incident, dozens of people are seen emptying a branded Checkers truck, while a siren — believed to be from a police vehicle — can be heard in the distance. It was not immediately clear what type of goods were in the truck at the time. In the footage, children can be seen among the looters.