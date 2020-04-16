South Africa

Hlubi king donates food in Alexandra

By Noxolo Majavu - 16 April 2020 - 12:04
The parcels were handed out on wednesday
The parcels were handed out on wednesday
Image: Noxolo Majavu

King Bhungane III of the Hlubi people, along with private companies in the security industry, handed out food parcels to the elderly in the community of Alexandra in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Police were also present to keep order, more so with regulating the social distancing rule meant to curb the spread of of Covid-19. Some elders who walked with the support of crutches and walking sticks also arrived to receive their food parcels from the king with smiles on their faces.

Joshua Maponga representative of media and culture in the Embo kingdom, which the Hlubi are part of, said that direct interventions like these are intended to assist families that live from hand to mouth and are motivated by the spirit of ubuntu to give.

"We encourage other people to do likewise, to give to the needy. I am making a special call to all indigenous people to pray to the gods to make this pandemic disappear," King Bhungane said.

Gauteng department of social services expressed gratitude to the king's gesture, as it struggles to cope the growing numbers of people requesting food parcels in the midst of the of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department urged other donors to approach it and will be referred to the central warehouse where the donations are packaged and distributed across the province.

Sassa offers food parcels to desperate families in KZN

"An appeal is made to everyone who might know of someone in dire need of assistance of social relief of distress to not hesitate but approach Sassa ...
News
22 hours ago

Police disperse crowd seeking food parcels with rubber bullets in Alex

Police fired rubber bullets this morning to disperse residents of Setjwetla in Alexandra who had gathered near the Marlboro Gardens Secondary ...
News
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA Lockdown Day 8 I Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize updates on COVID-19 Stats
Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking II: Restaurant Recipes at Home | Official Trailer ...
X