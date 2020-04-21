Age imbalance at Black Leopards stands out

Black Leopards are the only SA premiership side who haven't fielded any player under the age of 23 in the league this season.

Xolani Ndlovu, 24, is the youngest player to have played for Leopards in the league this season. The left-winger was 23 years and nine months at the start of the current campaign.

Does this mean Lidoda Duvha lack faith in youth?

Well, coach Alan Clark, who replaced Cavin Johnson in January, doesn't think so.

"I don't think it's a matter of the club not believing in youth," Clark told Sowetan yesterday.

"It's a difficult one for me to answer because I am the fourth [Leopards] coach this season [after Lionel Soccoia, Luc Eymael and Johnson].

"The squad I have doesn't have enough under-23s. I think we only have one or two."

Clark insinuated their battle to avoid relegation has also made it difficult for them to throw in younger players. Leopards are bottom of the table on just 20 points, with six games to go.

"We have had a couple of youngsters on the bench but we just have not been in a situation where we're able to get them on the pitch."