Beware of charlatans with 'cures'

As the number of people who have contracted Covid-19 increases, let's us be reminded that there is no cure or vaccine for the disease. Anyone who claims to have powers to heal patients of the coronavirus is a fraudster.

More than 1,200 people in this country have been infected with the diseases, with two cases confirmed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town and Alexandra, Johannesburg - two of the country's most over populated townships.

The hikes in the infection prompted the leaders of Traditional Health Practitioners to warn the public not to fall for scammers who will charge them exorbitant amounts of money, claiming to have powers to heal Covid-19.

Gogo Sheila Mbele-Khama said they had been inundated with calls from people with flu-like symptoms.