Beware of charlatans with 'cures'
As the number of people who have contracted Covid-19 increases, let's us be reminded that there is no cure or vaccine for the disease. Anyone who claims to have powers to heal patients of the coronavirus is a fraudster.
More than 1,200 people in this country have been infected with the diseases, with two cases confirmed in Khayelitsha, Cape Town and Alexandra, Johannesburg - two of the country's most over populated townships.
The hikes in the infection prompted the leaders of Traditional Health Practitioners to warn the public not to fall for scammers who will charge them exorbitant amounts of money, claiming to have powers to heal Covid-19.
Gogo Sheila Mbele-Khama said they had been inundated with calls from people with flu-like symptoms.
"Corona is outside our practices and unfortunately bones cannot detect the virus. As traditional health practitioners we are also complying with the protocols of coronavirus.
"We do look at symptoms of colds and flu something that we have always been doing and advise the patient to use umhlonyane (a traditional herb to help with flu). If the flu is taking longer, go to a clinic to see what is abnormal with the flu," she said.
"We call on community members to dismiss such charlatans for who they are - they are dangerous imposters who will drive people to their graves."
We agree with Mbele-Khama. If people are experiencing flu-like symptoms they must consult medical doctors. There is nothing wrong with using traditional medicines, our ancestors used them to cure ailments but as for Covid-19 no cure has been found.
Be careful of quacks who are trying to use the illness to defraud you. Rather try not to contract the disease by staying home and comply with the regulations of the lockdown declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Stay at home. If you have to leave the house, practise social distancing, wash your hands regularly, do not to touch your faces.
If you came into contact with someone who has tested positive or recently travelled abroad please consult a doctor for a test. These are the only ways to prevent the virus from spreading to more people in our country, they have worked in countries that were hit by the pandemic before us. Stay safe.
