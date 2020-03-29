Deputy President David Mabuza does not have Covid-19: defence department

“The deputy president continues to take necessary precautions during this testing time, where the world and our country is doing what is necessary to flatten the curve as we tackle this pandemic,” the statement read.

Mabuza also urged people to follow the lockdown regulations.

“It is incumbent on all South Africans to stop the spread of this virus and minimise further the disruption this virus has caused to all of us. We must stand united as a nation as we confront this challenge, and are called upon to support all those infected and affected by this pandemic,” he said.