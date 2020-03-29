Deputy President David Mabuza does not have Covid-19: defence department
Deputy President David Mabuza has tested negative for Covid-19, the defence department said on Sunday evening.
In a statement, the department said that Mabuza got himself tested after “having been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19".
It was not immediately clear who Mabuza was referring to, but he did come in contact with ACDP leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe at a meeting of political party leaders recently. Meshoe has tested positive for Covid-19.
“The deputy president continues to take necessary precautions during this testing time, where the world and our country is doing what is necessary to flatten the curve as we tackle this pandemic,” the statement read.
Mabuza also urged people to follow the lockdown regulations.
“It is incumbent on all South Africans to stop the spread of this virus and minimise further the disruption this virus has caused to all of us. We must stand united as a nation as we confront this challenge, and are called upon to support all those infected and affected by this pandemic,” he said.