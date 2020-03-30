Health department dismisses reports of Covid-19 case in Alexandra

The department of health has dismissed reports that someone has tested positive for Covid-19 in Alexandra township, Johannesburg.

Spokesperson of the department Popo Maja dismissed the reports which surfaced early on Monday afternoon.

“It is a speculation. It is really rumours. The minister [Zweli Mkhize] releases the number of confirmed cases every early evening. The minister releases a statement between 6pm and 7pm,” said Maja.

Earlier, Newsroom Afrika reported that a resident of Setjwetla in Alexandra township had tested positive for Covid-19. The television channel claimed that two sources had confirmed the case and the infected person had allegedly contracted it from their employer who had been travelling abroad.

There have been fears across Gauteng that if the coronavirus would reach densely populated spaces such as Alexandra and Diepsloot, infections would rise exponentially and make it difficult for the government to contain the spread of the disease.

Informal settlements are known for being very congested spaces which make it difficult for people to observe some of the safety requirements the government has introduced, such as social distancing.