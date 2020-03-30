Limpopo doctor with Covid-19 recovers

Limpopo has recorded its first recovery of a Covid-19 case.

Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has welcomed the first case of a Covid-19 patient who has now fully recovered and has tested negative.

"The 28-year-old doctor was the first confirmed case in the province after his return from Europe," Ramathuba said.

The MEC commended the doctor’s self-discipline because he immediately self-quarantined after his return from overseas and also self-isolated after testing positive. "After his self-isolation period, he has tested negative and he is ready to be integrated back to society," she said.

“This must also give hope to the community to say, if we do what is right, we can contain the spread of this disease."

Ramathuba said the province was sitting at 13 laboratory confirmed Covid-19 cases, including the recovered case.

Of these cases, Limpopo has only one case which is suspected to be a local transmission. "Further investigations are still being done to ascertain this fact," she said.