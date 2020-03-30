South Africa

Four cases of Covid-19 in Sasolburg is fake news, says department of health

By Iavan Pijoos - 30 March 2020 - 13:02
People take precautionary measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Cape Town on March 18 2020.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The Free State department of health has denied claims that there had been cases of Covid-19 reported in Sasolburg.

This after a letter claiming to be from the provincial department stated that there had been four cases of Covid-19 reported in the township of Zamdela, Sasolburg.

A letter claiming to be from the provincial health department says there have been four cases of Covid-19 reported in Zamdela, Sasolburg. The department says this is false and points to basic errors in the letter.
Image: Supplied

With SA under a nationwide lockdown, in a bid to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, streets and busy spots in Cape Town and Johannesburg are emptying. The bustle of life at iconic SA places is now a mere shadow of what it was. We take a comparative look at these places before and after the country's national lockdown was implemented.

“Please be alert that the letter purporting to be coming from the department warning people about Covid-19 cases in Sasolburg is false,” provincial department spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said on Monday.

Mvambi said the fake allegation was “negatively affecting” the health institution.

He said a fake letterhead, incorrect address of the hospital and the municipality were used in the letter.

He said that Covid-19 cases were announced only by minister of health Zweli Mkhize and not by provincial or any other departments.

“To this end, we do not have any cases in Sasolburg.”

