Putting Lanseria first shows the Alex poor don't count

Alexandra township, where poor black South Africans lived in cramped and squalid conditions during apartheid, today in democracy is marked by rat infestation among the new negatives.

Now with the introduction of smart city in Lanseria, as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, one is compelled to pose the question: how are the residents of Alexandra and other poor communities feeling?

Throughout last year, Alexandra had been in the news, with residents causing chaos over poor service delivery, lawlessness and increasing number of informal structures.

The Red Ants security company demolished the illegal structures around May. Then Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba apologised to Alexandra residents and vowed to rebuild the houses which were demolished in Stjwetla, ward 109. He promised that the City of Joburg would immediately rebuild their houses.

I believe that no one wants to take blame for what had happened to the residents of Alexandra. The ANC blamed the DA-led city administration for the demolitions, which is a valid charge because the DA was the governing party in the city at the time.

President Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address did not include the Alexandra community. Yes, it is the duty of the local government to oversee service delivery matters in municipalities. However, I took the announcement of grand plans for Lanseria to be developed into smart city as an insult to the poor people of Alexandra.