Protest 'ringleaders' linked to Alex Renewal Project contract: Mashaba

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba said on Wednesday that “alarming information is coming forward, proving the vested interests of the leaders of the #AlexShutDown movement” since he announced a forensic investigation into the ARP.

The "ringleaders" behind ongoing protests in Alexandra are associated with a company that benefited from a soon to be terminated contract to provide community liaison services for the Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP).

Mashaba got a hostile reception when disgruntled residents refused to be addressed by him in Alexandra – where they have been protesting against poor service delivery – on Monday. He has been heavily criticised by residents and political leaders for not meeting residents of Alexandra immediately after the protests started on April 3.