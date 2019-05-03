Julius Malema ordered to retract 'false Alexandra project graft' claims

EFF leader Julius Malema has been given two days to withdraw "defamatory" statements against ANC activist Mike Maile that the firebrand made during a May Day rally in Alexandra on Wednesday.

In his address, Malema said Maile, the brother of Gauteng economic development MEC Lebogang, together with ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile and Gauteng premier David Makhura, should explain what happened to the R1.6bn allocated to the Alexandra Renewal Project.

The project has been a source of controversy after residents of Alexandra embarked on a "shutdown" protest against poor service delivery and illegal structures in the township.