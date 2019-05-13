South Africa

Alex shutdown nothing to do with politics - protest organiser

By Penwell Dlamini - 13 May 2019 - 12:25
Residents of Alexandra at the Alex Shutdown in April
Residents of Alexandra at the Alex Shutdown in April
Image: Alon Skuy

Conveners of the Alex shutdown have told an inquiry conducted by the SA Human Rights Commission and the public protector that their protests had nothing to do with politics.

One of the organisers, Sandile Mavundla, told the inquiry that the Alexandra community submitted a memorandum of demands at the City of Joburg's regional office in Sandton.

It was after the concerns of the community did not receive the required urgency residents wanted that the plan to hold a protest began.

"There was nothing attaching [the] Alexandra total shutdown to politics. It was about basic service delivery in Alex," said Mavundla.

The commission together with the public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are looking into the socioeconomic problems of Alexandra following the protests which shut down the township a month ago.

Alexandra residents were demanding that Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba come and listen to their concerns. Mashaba declined to visit the township and blamed the ANC for coordinating the protests.

The organisers told the inquiry that the main problems were lack of road maintenance, mushrooming  illegal structures, land invasion, poor refuse collection and lack of development.

The inquiry is being held at the Eastbank Hall in Alexandra.

Jobs, jobs, jobs [and education] is all we want - Alexandra voters

As election fever kicked in this week with the casting of special votes on Monday and Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's general election, the clarion ...
News
5 days ago

'You can take me out of my house when I am dead,' says Alexandra resident facing mob eviction

An Alexandra man says he is willing to die for the house he was rightfully allocated by government - this after community members tried to evict him ...
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Xsê, #Elections2019 results declared
Watch the moment the DA wins the Western Cape 2019 elections
X