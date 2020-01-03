South Africa

'Fallout' denied as public protector CEO Vussy Mahlangu resigns

By Andisiwe Makinana - 03 January 2020 - 17:09
Questions were raised when public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, pictured, appointed Vussy Mahlangu as the instituition's CEO in 2018. File photo.
Questions were raised when public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, pictured, appointed Vussy Mahlangu as the instituition's CEO in 2018. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

The office of the public protector confirmed on Friday that its CEO, Vussy Mahlangu, had resigned.

Spokesperson Oupa Segalwe told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that Mahlangu had resigned in December “to pursue other opportunities”.

“He is serving notice,” added Segalwe.

Questions were raised when public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appointed Mahlangu as the institution's CEO in May 2018.

Mahlangu was dismissed as a deputy director-general in the rural development and land reform department in the wake of a scandal involving the handing over of a farm to a Luthuli House employee.

The Public Servants' Association made a request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act last month for details of Mahlangu's appointment, saying it was in the public interest to know how he came to be appointed before clearing his name.

Sources close to the institution claim that Mahlangu's departure followed a fallout between himself and Mkhwebane, an allegation dismissed as "incorrect" by Segalwe. 

Five Zondo moments that had SA talking in 2019

Here are five moments from the Zondo commission of inquiry that had SA talking this year
News
1 day ago

ConCourt nurturing our democracy

The past decade has seen SA's highest court, the Constitutional Court, play a key role in being the final arbiter in our young democracy.
News
2 weeks ago

Media reports part of a plot to 'remove me from office': Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Sunday slammed claims made in two media reports concerning her investigations into the Vrede dairy project and ...
News
2 weeks ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
X