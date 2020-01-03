'Fallout' denied as public protector CEO Vussy Mahlangu resigns

The office of the public protector confirmed on Friday that its CEO, Vussy Mahlangu, had resigned.

Spokesperson Oupa Segalwe told SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE that Mahlangu had resigned in December “to pursue other opportunities”.

“He is serving notice,” added Segalwe.

Questions were raised when public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane appointed Mahlangu as the institution's CEO in May 2018.

Mahlangu was dismissed as a deputy director-general in the rural development and land reform department in the wake of a scandal involving the handing over of a farm to a Luthuli House employee.

The Public Servants' Association made a request under the Promotion of Access to Information Act last month for details of Mahlangu's appointment, saying it was in the public interest to know how he came to be appointed before clearing his name.

Sources close to the institution claim that Mahlangu's departure followed a fallout between himself and Mkhwebane, an allegation dismissed as "incorrect" by Segalwe.