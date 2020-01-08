Expropriation without compensation 'will happen in Northern Cape', says Ramaphosa

Expropriation of land without compensation will be implemented in the Northern Cape to revamp and reform the agricultural sector, says President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He was addressing ANC supporters at Galeshewe township in Kimberley on Wednesday during the party’s 108th birthday celebrations.

“We said our land reform process, which includes a decision taken at the 54th conference of expropriating land, is what is going to happen - and it will also happen here in the Northern Cape,” said Ramaphosa to applause.

The president was optimistic about the prospects for agriculture in the province, in an effort to bolster the sluggish economy and dismal unemployment rate.

“We heard painful stories from some of our traditional leaders here, who spoke about the dispossession of land and how they were moved away from their land - and as they were moved away, their water rights were taken away from them and distributed to a number of white farmers,” said Ramaphosa.