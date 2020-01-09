Public Servants' Association calls for probe into 'maladministration' in office of public protector

The labour union claiming to represent the majority of the public protector's employees wants parliament to launch an investigation into alleged maladministration at the Chapter Nine institution.

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) has written to national assembly speaker Thandi Modise, asking her to launch an investigation after the recent suspension and dismissal of senior executives and investigators.

It also wants an investigation into the May 2018 appointment of Vussy Mahlangu as the institution's CEO. Mahlangu resigned from the position in December and is serving notice until the end of January.

The PSA made a request in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act in December for details of Mahlangu's appointment. He was previously dismissed from the department of rural development and land reform over a scandal involving a farm in Limpopo.