Initiative to help the poor get land should be nonracial, AfriForum says

Minority rights organisation AfriForum said on Thursday that it supported the initiative to help the poor and vulnerable to gain access to land - but said it had to be “nonracial”.

“Such a policy should be done on a nonracial basis. Beneficiaries should have the requisite skills needed to run a farm and they should be given full title to the land,” AfriForum said in its submission on the Beneficiary Selection and Land Allocation Policy on Thursday.

This policy, which was issued by the department of rural development and land reform for public comment in the Government Gazette on January 3, provides for a credible and transparent process for land allocation and beneficiary selection.

The public was invited to submit written comment within 60 calendar days of the publication of the notice.