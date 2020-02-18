Riotous Assemblies Act has no place in SA, says counsel for Julius Malema

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have called on the Constitutional Court to uphold a high court ruling that a section of the Riotous Assemblies Act is unconstitutional.

Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, counsel for EFF leader Julius Malema, on Tuesday submitted that the act was put in place to resolve the conflict between non-European and European nationals, and that it was intended as an instrument of oppression which had no place in a democratic South Africa.

Ngcukaitobi said there were certain features of the act that were non-justifiable.

His client, Malema, had been charged under the act following his calls for South Africans to occupy vacant land.

Ngcukaitobi told the court it was unconstitutional for Malema, who in this case was regarded as an inciter of land grabs, to be charged in the same scope as those who would potentially carry out the act.

He argued that this amounted to Malema being “punished for speaking”, and this was a gross violation of freedom of speech.