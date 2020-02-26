State failing in its role to protect farmers, public at large

A few days ago, AfriForum said farmers in SA should be armed to protect themselves and their families from criminals because the police do not have the ability to help them.

In my view, this call is understandable but anomalous if we were to follow the rule of law. If our criminal justice system is silent on this matter, the likelihood is it could escalate to lawlessness which could be catastrophic towards social cohesion and nation building.

Let us keep in mind there are many interventions, bills and other legislation by the government to address land reform and land tenure of black people.

All these initiatives could also fuel fears from farmers, hence I think intervention must be sooner, rather than later. Yes, all of us are concerned about violent crimes that have become uncontainable.