History of questionable conduct marks magistrate Kholeka Bodlani's career

You know when you have to re-read a simple newspaper report two times, mainly because you don't want to believe what you've just read?

It happened to me last Sunday when I read about a black woman magistrate who'd acquitted alleged rapists for the most spurious reasons.

The Sunday Times reported: "An Umlazi magistrate set free a man accused of raping a teenage girl because he carried a bag, styled his hair and did the washing - which, the magistrate said, meant he must be gay and 'not interested in women'."

In another case, the same magistrate, Kholeka Bodlani, grilled a young woman who'd allegedly been raped by a man she referred to as "uncle".

She asked her various questions in spite of concerns by the prosecutor that all the questions had been answered during evidence.

Bodlani asked the girl: "When uncle was finished what was he doing, how did you feel? Was [he] rough, vigorous or forceful when penetrating you, or was he soft?"

That is exactly why I had to re-read the news story, just to see what I had missed in the telling of it. When I finally came up for air, I was breathless with anger.

The story explained that about 18 cases over which Bodlani had presided had been sent on special judicial review following complaints of incompetence against her.

Having read the story, I had to wonder if incompetence was the only factor affecting Bodlani's professional conduct.

A quick search through the archives reinforced my earlier suspicions that what we were looking at here was more than incompetence and downright stupidity.