The EFF has slammed the conduct of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for interrupting Justice Chris Jafta as he was reading the summary of the Constitutional Court judgments on whether parliament had held Zuma properly accountable.

But a legal analyst says the political party has overreacted.

On Friday‚ a majority judgment of the court ruled that parliament had breached the Constitution in not properly holding Zuma to account for his Nkandla upgrades.

Justice Chris Jafta read the majority judgment which ordered the National Assembly to make rules on how to conduct parliamentary proceedings to remove a president under Section 89 of the Constitution.

Section 89 of the Constitution allows a president to be removed with a two-thirds vote of no confidence for violating the Constitution‚ for serious misconduct or breaking the law.