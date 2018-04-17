Over a decade after a drunk judge‚ Nkola Motata‚ was recorded swearing at onlookers after he crashed his Jaguar into a wall‚ a Judicial Service Commission tribunal has found that his racist comments – and the dishonest way he conducted his trial – could justify his removal as a judge.

The tribunal said it believed that Motata retaining his status as a judicial officer would negatively affect public confidence in the justice system. It has recommended that the Judicial Service Commission consider impeaching Motata‚ a move that would see him losing all the benefits he enjoys as a judicial officer.

Despite his conviction for drunk driving‚ the judge had told the tribunal he did not consider himself drunk at the time of the January 2007 crash because “I had only had two glasses of wine and that’s below the limit”.

But the tribunal stated in its findings on the case that it was evident that Motata was indeed drunk.