South Africa

Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath accuses John Hlophe over nuclear deal with Russia's Rosatom

By SowetanLIVE - 21 January 2020 - 13:26
Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe has been accused of trying to interfere in the legal challenge to the inter-governmental agreement between SA and the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom. File photo.
Western Cape High Court judge president John Hlophe has been accused of trying to interfere in the legal challenge to the inter-governmental agreement between SA and the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom. File photo.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Western Cape high court judge president John Hlophe has been accused by his deputy of trying to influence the appointment of judges in the 2015 nuclear deal case.

SowetanLIVE's sister publication BusinessLIVE reports that in a far-reaching “gross misconduct” complaint with the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), that could have profound implications for the administration of the Cape high court, deputy judge president Patricia Goliath accuses Hlophe of attempting to interfere in the legal challenge to the inter-governmental agreement between SA and Russian nuclear agency Rosatom.

Hlophe’s lawyers have slammed Goliath’s complaint as based on “gossip”.

Hlophe also stands accused by constitutional court judges of trying to improperly influence them during the trial involving former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thint in the infamous arms deal.

Last October, soon after announcing that the tribunal investigating alleged gross misconduct against Hlophe in this matter was set to resume proceedings, the Judicial Conduct Tribunal announced  the hearings had been halted once again. That time, the payment of Hlophe’s attorney was behind the postponement.

Train stations vandalised, set alight in Gauteng after job loss threat

The past week has seen several train stations and substations hit by vandalism, theft and burning in Gauteng.
News
1 month ago

Tribunal probing Judge Hlophe to resume a year after postponement

A tribunal investigating gross misconduct by the Western Cape's Judge President Hlophe is set to resume this month, over a year since it was last ...
News
3 months ago

Drunk judge Nkola Motata's case to be finalised next week: Mogoeng

Disgraced judge Nkola Motata will know next week whether he will keep his job, over a decade after he was recorded swearing at onlookers after he ...
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
X