Disgraced Cape Town lawyer Dines Gihwala 'stole millions'

Handing down his decision on Tuesday, judge Mark Sher said Gihwala's CV made for impressive reading, "and it is worth quoting from it, as it will illustrate the startling disparity between the heights to which he soared in his professional life and the depths to which he has fallen".

Sher added: "Unfortunately, as in the case of many before him, he seems to have been lured from the path of righteousness by the attraction of big and easy money.

"The Cape Law Society has brought an application that he be struck from the roll on the grounds that he has made himself guilty of unprofessional and dishonourable conduct."

Sher said the law society had provided enough evidence to convince him that Gihwala was "guilty of numerous acts of serious misconduct, committed over a period of many years, including acts which amount to misappropriations".

He had unlawfully enriched himself to the tune of millions of rands, persistently and deliberately refused to account to co-investors, and had been guilty of "various acts of dishonesty, breach of integrity and of his fiduciary duties".

The court heard that Mawji was introduced to Gihwala in 2001 by a longstanding friend, Anil Narotam, who was Montague Goldsmith’s COO.

Things went wrong when the JSE-listed entity of the company, Spearhead Holdings, sought to attract black investors. Gihwala proposed to use a company that he and businessman Lancelot Manala had set up as a “black economic empowerment company”.

Manala, who had no financial means to fund his “one-third contribution to the venture”, got a loan from the Swiss company and Gihwala. The deal “was done on the basis of a handshake in a hotel room in Johannesburg”.

“Mawji said that we went ahead because [Gihwala] held out that he was a member of an honourable profession, which subscribed to a code of ethics which would make it ‘unthinkable’ for him to act in an unprofessional, let alone a wrongful or fraudulent manner," said Sher.