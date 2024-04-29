×

Letters

READER LETTER | Let's finish off corrupt ANC at the polls

29 April 2024 - 14:00
File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

I am not much surprised by the audacity of former president Jacob Zuma when he laments his unfinished business in the country.

After all, he is the most corrupt, selfish and self-centred politician to have ever set foot in the Union Buildings. A master manipulator of the gullible. With stealing among his best traits, he stole the ANC's  name and established his own MK party to steal his former party's supporters.

Well, I think they all deserve each other. Thabo Mbeki is now campaigning for the ANC to revive its his fading career. Who said Mbeki was innocent in all this mess created by his party? Most citizens are in limbo and could barely put food on the table thanks to the ANC.

Let's go to the polls and finish them off.

Lefty Zondi, Khutsong 

