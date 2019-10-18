Tribunal probing Judge Hlophe to resume a year after postponement

A tribunal investigating gross misconduct by Western Cape judge president John Hlophe is set to resume this month, more than a year since it was last postponed.

Hlophe was accused by constitutional court judges of trying to improperly influence them during the trial involving former President Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thint in the infamous arms deal.

A series of delays have meant that the matter has dragged on for more than a decade. The last time the tribunal met, Free State Judge Cagney Musi recused himself from the panel after only 20 minutes, amid complaints from Hlophe that he had made disparaging remarks about him at a social gathering.