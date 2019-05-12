Malema pays glowing tribute to Koko Sarah

EFF leader Julius Malema delivered a touching eulogy in memory of his late grandmother Sarah Malema yesterday.

Speaking during the funeral service held at the Ngoako Ramatlhodi Sports Complex in Seshego, Limpopo, Malema described his grandmother as a "tough" woman who fought for her family.

Sarah Malema died last Saturday due to old age ahead of her 90th birthday on October 18.

Reminiscing about his relationship with his granny, Malema said although her family was cramped in a tiny four-roomed house with little or no resources she ensured that they were well taken care of.

"My grandmother and I had agreed that we would throw her a birthday [party] when she turned 90 in October. And now this," he said.

His granny had taught him the right way of life.

"She provided for everything in the family without fail. She would never use a swear word," Malema said, adding that his grandmother had been persecuted by his detractors who also staged mock funerals at her doorstep.

"She witnessed mock coffins where I was buried alive during my troubles with the ANC ... that's when she told me never to return to the ANC," he said.

"I will never go back to the ANC. If the EFF fails I will go and teach at any university because I'm doing a masters degree. I also have a choice to either become a lawyer or a farmer," he boasted.

He urged people to "stop being fake" and not to be ashamed of their families and embrace their parents. "Don't be ashamed of who you are. I always took my grandmother along when I went to vote and I missed that opportunity on May 8 because she was no longer there."