Keeping your bank balance in the green this Black Friday

Retailers already started getting shoppers revved up for the holidays with festive season advertising on display last month, and Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are no exception.

Over the years, Black Friday has become one of the biggest shopping days on the retail calendar with consumers flocking to shopping centres or clicking away on their digital devices for the best deals on offer.

Black Friday traditionally kicks off the shopping season and often the busiest shopping day of the year. November 26 is Cyber Monday, born out of retailers' attempts to persuade customers to shop online.

Research by Global Analysis suggests this years' event will be even bigger than before, with their survey finding 66% of South Africans intend to participate - an increase of almost 12% from the previous year.

But as tempting as sales may be, they don't always mean you save money. Confronted with hundreds or even thousands of deals, overspending is a real risk. Here's how to end Black Friday still in the black.