How to turn black tax on its head

I am a black working professional woman who's never had to consciously think about "black tax" or the more than usual increase in spending on family over the festive season, until I met my husband.

Now, before you send me to the stake, let me explain.

By the time the apartheid curtain fell, my parents were young graduates with a little bit of experience and a huge commitment to hard work and financial discipline that helped earn them the black utopia of success - a house in the suburbs, two cars and children attending Model C schools.

My siblings and I developed the art of earning what we wanted from airtime to sneakers, as well as planning ahead and budgeting. Special occasions like Christmas and birthdays were hardly ever about parties or spending but opportunities to reflect and set goals.

I had a rude awakening when I met my now-husband 10 years ago, realising that although there is a common thread of shared values, we all have different backgrounds around how we handle money and family.

He is one of the first in his family to hold a university degree, so the pressure to give back has always been there - to show up and pay up at most family events.

The danger with this principle of ubuntu is that it can and has easily and often crossed over to a "black tax", where we find ourselves struggling to make it through January after splurging on the family over the holidays.

Money psychologist Winnie Kunene says about 10% of the people she's helped deal with debt list the financial demands of their in-laws as the source of their money troubles.