Budget for Black Friday and avoid sinking into a black hole

And just because something is being sold on Black Friday doesn’t make it a good deal, cautions Yanga Nozibele, investment associate at Cannon Asset Managers.

Mica Townsend, Business Development Manager at 10X Investments, says Black Friday is not designed to save you money, but to get you to spend money that you otherwise wouldn’t.

“People need to see the hype for what it is: an attempt to get you caught up in all the bright colours, the advertisements and the excitement to make you act on impulse and ‘buy! buy! buy!’ without giving you a chance to stop and think,” she cautions.

Naik says Black Friday can be profitable for both smart consumers and retailers, but you can’t go in with the mindset of finding a bargain at any cost. “The problem comes after the madness has worn off. That flat screen TV or PlayStation that’s on special for half the price might seem like a good bargain at the time, but it could lead to some very nasty debt down the road,” cautions Naik.

Nozibele says in order to make sure you get the best out of Black Friday and not the other way around, you must thoroughly plan for the specials you are going for and determine how much you can actually afford.

Susan Steward from Budget Insurance warns that a lack of control can easily result in you buying things you don’t need, landing you in debt during the already financially demanding festive season.

“You need to manage your and your family’s expectations well before Black Friday and be realistic about what deals you can and cannot afford,” Steward says.

Naik suggests you start with an honest, financial health check where you’re clear on what you have, owe and can afford amid several steps you can take to protect your finances during the Black Friday frenzy.

Steward adds that preparing weeks ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the first Monday after Black Friday where you can find more discounted deals online, especially on gadgets, will go a long way in helping you stay within your budget.

In you planning you can use platforms like pricecheck.co.za or retailers’ online platforms to compare prices so that you don’t go in blind when you start shopping.

Naik says it’s important to stay focused on the day and think twice before you pay.

“Take one final look at what you’re about to buy and pay for. If you’ve done your research, you should have a good feel for what counts as a well-priced item and what you can get for nearly the same price or don’t really need.”