Redress matters if we are to be a genuine non-racial nation

Last week, I met with the leadership of the Black Business Council with whom, among other things, we discussed issues of transformation.

I took the opportunity to inform them about government's commitment to transformation and non-racialism.

Of all the achievements since the advent of democracy in 1994, perhaps our most

important is our sustained and unwavering commitment to transformation and non-racialism.

When we embarked on this journey, we aimed, in the words of our constitution "to heal the divisions of the past and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights".

We knew that we had to build a truly united nation, not merely to replace domination by one with domination by another.

Non-racialism is not the product of a negotiated compromise, but a fundamental pillar of the new society we are building.

It's only through advancing non-racialism that we will be able to reconstruct the fabric of our society and narrow social and economic divisions and build a new democratic society from the ashes of the old that had destroyed the potential of our country.

It is a principle we will not abandon. This is not to say that race can and should be ignored. Our constitution affirms that we are a nation of diverse cultures, faiths and languages - and protects the right to self-expression and self-identification.

At the same time we also recognise the unfinished business of nation-building to overcome the deep divisions that apartheid created in our society.