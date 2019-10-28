Mashaba blasts his detractors over race

Outgoing Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has rubbished claims he is a hypocrite and says he has not changed his stance on race-based policies.

Race matters are arguably at the centre of the current crises afflicting the DA. Party leader Mmusi Maimane resigned last week after Mashaba announced his departure, saying that "perhaps the DA is not the best vehicle to take forward the fight for one SA for all".

Mashaba has previously hit out at affirmative action policies, suggesting that they serve a few politically connected black elite. In an opinion piece in Business Day today, Mashaba said that experience has shown him that SA cannot afford to be academic about race issues.

Following Mashaba's resignation, which becomes effective on November 27, a number of analysts sought to point out the apparent contradictions in his stance on race.

In his resignation speech, shortly after the election of former party leader Helen Zille to chair the DA's federal council, Mashaba was at pains to point out that Zille's election represented a victory for people who stood "diametrically" opposed to his beliefs.

"I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in SA in 2019. I cannot reconcile myself with people who do not see that SA is more unequal today than it was in 1994," Mashaba said in his resignation speech.

Mashaba said in his opinion piece in Sowetan's sister publication Business Day that being "academic" about race was a "luxury afforded only to those who have never been faced with the realities of governing".