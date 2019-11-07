Springboks' victory presents challenge to the country's leadership

There are differing views about the significance of the Springbok's Rugby World Cup victory. This is to be expected in a plural society where there are varying opinions about the state of the nation.

That the victory has buoyed the spirits of many with optimism and inspired people to reflect more positively than usual on what it means to be South African is a fact that cannot be denied.

Moments like these are important for any society, but more so for a young democracy still grappling with making the complete transition from a divided past to a united present and future.

Given the country's serious structural problems, moments of widespread confidence in SA Inc. are few and far between.

As such, this moment presents a challenge to the country's leadership, both in the public and private spheres, to deliver on the promise of an inclusive society.

It is patriotic to support a national team that competes on the world stage and to congratulate it and celebrate when it does well.