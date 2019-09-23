New voice for the youth on the horizon

“My understanding is that out of 376 JSE-listed companies, only 161 have reported their BEE compliance status. This is dangerous because it’s clear they are not compliant. We will push for these companies to get fines for 25% of their profits. We must also name and shame.

“We are a post-war economy and there is a need for redress with a lot of issues. We still have a situation where wages are unequal,” Ditshego said.

He said another aspect they are looking at is access to quality basic education.

"Our vision is to influence that government employees take their children to schools in townships. This will revolutionise how they prioritise funds,” he said.

No work has been done yet, except for ongoing social media training.

In 2016 he wrote a fiction book "Kasi Nerd", inspired by his upbringing in Kagiso, Soweto.

“It’s a story of the difficulties that young people face in townships, especially if they want to turn their lives around. This boy is trying to read a book and get a good night's sleep while his friends are in the streets dancing to music.

"A lot of people can relate to this type of life, trying to keep motivated in a hopeless place,” Ditshego said.

With this book he wanted to reassure the youth that even if they are not deemed "cool", they must not chase approval but rather be confident in who they are.