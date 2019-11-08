Boks show we can be one if we try

It is surely not an exaggeration to say this week it felt great to be South Africans.

From that moment in Japan last Saturday when it became clear that the national rugby team were beating England and were about to become Rugby World Cup champions again, South Africans began celebrating. It has been one long party since.

The victory parade that saw the Springboks tour Johannesburg and Pretoria to show off the Webb Ellis trophy demonstrated just how excited South Africans are about the victory.

People from all walks of life came out to celebrate, proving once again that - despite our numerous problems - there is such a thing as South Africanness.

Over the last week there have been a lot of debates over the meaning of the victory, with some claiming that it would "bring South Africans together" while others dismissed it as "irrelevant" to the majority of South Africans who remain without land and access to the economy.