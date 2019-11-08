Columnists

Boks show we can be one if we try

By the editorial - 08 November 2019 - 06:38
The performance of captain Siya Kolisi and players like Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe in the tournament was a further kick in the teeth for racism, the writer says.
The performance of captain Siya Kolisi and players like Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe in the tournament was a further kick in the teeth for racism, the writer says.
Image: Getty Images

It is surely not an exaggeration to say this week it felt great to be South Africans.

From that moment in Japan last Saturday when it became clear that the national rugby team were beating England and were about to become Rugby World Cup champions again, South Africans began celebrating. It has been one long party since.

The victory parade that saw the Springboks tour Johannesburg and Pretoria to show off the Webb Ellis trophy demonstrated just how excited South Africans are about the victory.

People from all walks of life came out to celebrate, proving once again that - despite our numerous problems - there is such a thing as South Africanness.

Over the last week there have been a lot of debates over the meaning of the victory, with some claiming that it would "bring South Africans together" while others dismissed it as "irrelevant" to the majority of South Africans who remain without land and access to the economy.

End black captain narrative and toast Boks as heroes

The images of Siyamthanda Kolisi holding the Webb Ellis trophy aloft, walking through an impromptu guard of honour at OR Tambo International ...
Opinion
19 hours ago

Both sides are missing the point. Bringing South Africans together and breaking the barriers created by decades of apartheid and centuries of colonial oppression will take much more than a sporting victory.

It requires concerted political and economic action aimed at redressing past injustices and the creation of a more equal society. It is an effort that takes years, if not decades.

But this does not mean that the victory must be dismissed as irrelevant. It is a major milestone in our long walk to nationhood, one that exposes as a lie the racist belief that rugby is a "white man's sport" and that those black players who get selected to the national team are "token" players who do not deserve to wear the jersey.

The performance of captain Siya Kolisi and players like Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe in the tournament was a further kick in the teeth for racism.

That is why we celebrate the team. We do so well aware that SA remains one of the most unequal societies in the world and that much of that inequality is along racial lines. It is not sports that will put an end to this inequality. It is political action.

Let us celebrate the Springboks and, simultaneously, endeavour to build an SA where racial differences won't keep us from supporting our national teams.

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomes the Springboks to the Union Buildings

President Cyril Ramaphosa and almost the entire cabinet received the Springboks to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday morning.
Sport
21 hours ago

WATCH: Elton Jantjies and Faf de Klerk first to arrive at OR Tambo Airport

Springboks Elton Jantjies and Faf de Klerk emerged to a rapturous reception when they came through the terminal gates at OR Tambo Airport on Tuesday ...
Sport
2 days ago

Springboks victory set to ignite SA Sports Awards this weekend

The 2019 SA Sports Awards are taking place on Sunday, and their organisers could not have asked for better in terms of timing, with the euphoria ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'I saw victory in their eyes' - Ramaphosa as Boks kick off tour of champions
The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
X