End black captain narrative and toast Boks as heroes

The images of Siyamthanda Kolisi holding the Webb Ellis trophy aloft, walking through an impromptu guard of honour at OR Tambo International Airport's arrivals hall, will forever be etched in my memory.

I really appreciate what the Bokke achieved and would like to warn against celebrating one or two members of the squad. I plead for us to move away from black captain this and black captain that, and recognise the massive role played by Rassie Erasmus. Let us learn to celebrate our teams as a whole, not black or white.

The other significant moment in the victory against England was the two tries by Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe. These guys wore jerseys 11 and 14 inherited from James Small and Chester Williams respectively. Wow! what a way to pay tribute to the two heroes. Well done Bokke, well done SA.

Zakes Nakedi, Ennerdale