Johannesburg welcomes the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks
The streets of Braamfontein were packed to the rafters as the Rugby World Cup-winning Springboks drove through the inner Johannesburg central business district area with the Webb Ellis Cup.
With the trophy tour having started at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday morning‚ the Johannesburg leg began at Helpmekaar Kollege in Parktown.
The streets were packed with delirious supporters and the busses had difficulty navigating the streets because of the massive crowds.
Turning into the streets was also a mission but the fans‚ as crazy as they were‚ were more than happy to make way.
With De Korte Street packed‚ the bus moved slowly down the street and ground to a halt at the Mandela Bridge.
The Springbok #VICTORYPARADE is now in Soweto.... pic.twitter.com/zNuoGLsHrk— Khanyiso Tshwaku (@kaymorizm) November 7, 2019
The bus then weaved it's way through the CBD‚ past the taxi rank and onto Bree Street.
On the famous CBD streets‚ the crowds literally ran in front of the bus‚ directing it to Simmonds Street where it stopped at Bank City.
At Bank City‚ the team was warmly received with captain Siya Kolisi and the recently retired Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira making speeches.
The crowd continued to cheer on the way up and out of Simmonds Street where the fans cheered loudly.