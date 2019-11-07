Rugby

The Springboks' 'Champions Tour' starts in song and dance at Union Buildings

By Isaac Mahlangu - 07 November 2019 - 10:49
Fans came out in their numbers
Fans came out in their numbers
Image: Isaac Mahlangu

A sea of green and gold descended onto the Union Buildings in Pretoria as hundreds of South Africans gathered to witness the start of the Springboks' 'Champions Tour.'

The Springboks are parading the Webb Ellis trophy in the streets of the capital in an open bus as they celebrate with ordinary citizens.

The Champions Tour will see the Boks going to Johannesburg and Soweto later on Thursday. The parade started at the Union Buildings and was expected to end at Tshwane House in the heart of Pretoria before the Springboks, led by captain Siya Kolisi, depart for Johannesburg around midday.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Uyinene's accused rapist and killer appears in court
X