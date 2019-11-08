SA needs the rest of the African continent as much as it needs us

Threats of violence were the last thing on my mind as I got up to deliver, at a small community centre in Cologne, Germany, a speech condemning xenophobia and racism in modern society.

The year was 2016. My hosts, the Academy of the Arts of the World, had asked me to speak about xenophobia in light of the fact that both Germany and South Africa had recently experienced upsurges of this social illness.

At the end of my speech I sat down to a long round of applause. But joy was soon replaced by fear. Voices raised in anger suddenly exploded from the back of the room.

The confusing thing was that the voices were not coming from white Germans but from black people.

In due course I began to learn that the black men were from different parts of Africa, and they were disgusted by my presence in Germany.

"You South Africans are killing your fellow brothers," one voice rang out. "Go back to your shameful country, you haters of black people!"

The organisers explained to the protestors, many of them from West Africa, that I had consistently spoken out against xenophobia, through numerous articles I'd penned and the speech I'd just delivered. I therefore was a "good guy". Peace was finally restored. But the incident left me quite shaken.

I found myself thinking of this incident when I flew to Nigeria two weeks ago to attend the Ake Literary Festival in Lagos.