#FindBrian: He promised to propose if the Boks won

By staff reporter - 04 November 2019 - 12:37
The Springboks celebrate as Siya Kolisi holds the Web Ellis trophy after their Rugby World Cup (RWC) victory against England at International Stadium Yokohama, Japan, on November 2 2019.
Image: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

In the wake of the Springboks victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan on Saturday, some South Africans are making a U-turn on promises they made should the Boks win.

One such person is Brian RoyalSon Mdunge, who swore he would go on bended knee and propose to his woman.

Now, more than 48 hours later, Mdunge, who posted the promise on Facebook group #I'mStaying, has gone Awol.

In a bid to ensure he makes good on his promise, Facebook users are searching for him.

“Did she say yes” and “Show us the ring and pictures” were some of the comments on his post.

“BRIAN!!!!!!!!! HALLOOOOO!!!!!! THE NATION IS WAITING IN ANTICIPATION!!!!! You had 24 hours to man up,” a comment read.

“8.2k comments 12k likes later and the whole of RSA still want to know what is the result of your match, so we can celebrate again today,” another read.

“Brian will probably come back Monday or Tuesday with a very well thought of explanation about what transpired between yesterday and today. Unfortunately for him we'll still be here to check for the holes in the 'story'," said another.

Others have removed their “If the Boks win, I will fall pregnant” posts.  

The Springboks beat England 32-12 at International Stadium Yokohama.

