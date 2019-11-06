Entertainment

LOL! Woman responding to 'Mapimpi’s DM' after 4 years has the internet shaking

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 06 November 2019 - 11:48
Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi.
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

As Mzansi celebrated the return of the Springboks on Tuesday evening, one young woman was sad.

Not because of the team's return from the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan, because she may have had a chance with wing Makazole Mapimpi, but curved him.

The woman, identified as Vuyolwethu Linyana Ntshukumbana, said on social media that Mapimpi allegedly tried to shoot his shot via DM years before he became a household name.

And she has slips to “prove it”.

In a screenshot she shared of her inbox, an account in Mapimipi's name, Makazole Drex Mapimpi, sent her a “hlw” and a “ai” in May 2015. 

She blue ticked him.

In June 2016 the sender inboxed her a “hi”.

Again, to no response.

Four years later, after he had become a household name, she replied, saying her silence was due to not having a network connection.

In English, her response read: “Hi I had network problems I only just saw the texts now.”

Mapimpi's management confirmed to SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that the page, which contains videos of Mapimpi speaking to fans and keeping followers updated on his travels, does belong to the star, but would not comment further.

Fans were amused by the exchange and flooded social media with memes and messages about it this week.

