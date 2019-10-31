Expensive ride just for a pee brings climate change home

This past weekend I enjoyed the most expensive pee of my life. At R127 to be precise.

I was in Midrand to do my hair when I realised that I desperately needed to urinate. That's when my hairstylist told me that they've been experiencing water shedding for a number of days and unfortunately I couldn't use her bathroom.

There is something that happens to the bladder when the brain realises that there is nowhere close by to empty it. Take when you're on a trip for instance, you become obsessively aware of the need to urinate unlike when you're at home, where you have no worries.

You count every sip of your drink knowing that there will be consequences if you gulp it down and can't find a garage.

So there I was freaking out because unlike men I couldn't just go behind the building and relieve myself like many of them do. I had to call an Uber and go to the Mall of Africa where I was reliably informed water was available.

Before you judge me for being bougie, you have to realise that I even went to the length of whipping out my membership card ,which hasn't seen the light of a day in months, hoping to use the toilet at the gym which is located at the local mall, only to find that they had put very stern guards at each toilet entrance to prevent anyone from using them.