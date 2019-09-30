City of Joburg comes to agreement with Sandton Gautrain station

Sandton Gautrain station portaloos are set to go after its operator Bombela Concession Company reached an agreement with the City of Johannesburg this week, ending a three-week long water cut.

The City cut off the supply earlier this month, forcing commuters to use portable toilets placed in the parking lot after the station’s landlord, Cedar Park, failed to settle a R8m property taxes and utilities debt.

The City and the station have agreed that it will now be billed directly and not through the landlord that has failed to pay over money from the businesses on the property. However, this deal does not include other businesses on the property who have also been without water.

“The City has agreed to provide the Sandton Gautrain station with its own water meter which will result in the City billing the Gautrain directly for its water usage,” said City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba.

“The City has agreed to instal this new meter within two days of the Bombela Concession Company paying the City R120,000 in respect of the aforementioned water connection and associated installation costs.”

Cedar Park and the City will on Tuesday square off in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg over the cutting off of water to the property.

The case, which has stalled for two weeks, will continue after Cedar Park finally paid R1m in security of costs requested by the City in case the company lost the court case.

The City has defended its decision, arguing that Cedar Park has not paid a single cent towards water, sewage, refuse and property rates since taking ownership of the property in 2013.