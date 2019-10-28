Dams levels drop, water crisis looms

Rand Water has appealed to its customers to reduce the water consumption rate by at least 530 million litres per day or face stringent restrictions.

The water utility, which supplies Gauteng, North West, Free State and Mpumalanga provinces, is currently struggling to manage demand.

Executive manager of operations at Rand Water Eddie Singo said: "We are still at about 4800 mega litres (4800 million litres) per day on consumption rate and we are on a drive to drop it to 4370 mega litres per day.

"At the moment residents are consuming the 530 mega litres which is supposed to help the reservoirs to recover to normal water levels."

Singo said they have reduced water supplied to municipalities by 20% from last week Tuesday.

Water department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the department conducted a study which looked at what's most likely to transpire due to the dire water situation the country found itself in.