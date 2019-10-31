Eskom a litmus test of political will to address faults in the state

Following another bout of load shedding, in his weekly letter on October 21 Ramaphosa reassured that priority was being given to addressing SA's energy challenges.

It has only been five months of the sixth administration. But Ramaphosa took over the government when he was sworn in on February 15 2018 after former president Jacob Zuma's resignation the day before.

The internal frenzy within the ANC to convince Zuma to step aside following Ramaphosa's victory at the Nasrec conference in December 2017, created the impression that the new man on the block could implement change to address the country's problems with immediate effect.

Completing his predecessor's term, his first go at steering the country was politically fraught. Ramaphosa had to consider the balance of forces within his party as well as assess opportunities outside of it.

Caution was advisable.

The aim was to steady the ship. Managing the reputational damage arising from the previous nine years was top priority.

The message was that, "yes we are in crisis mode, but we have things under control".

Having gotten an electoral mandate in May, the expectation is that the sixth administration should be taking decisive action on the trouble spots.

Addressing Eskom debt and restructuring the entity is one of those. Dealing with Eskom is a big part of reviving the SA economy.

Taking action on Eskom poses political risk no matter what form that action takes.

There can never be a solution to the Eskom crisis that pleases all affected stakeholders.

The interests are varied and conflict and decisions over Eskom can only result in pitting some against others - labour against the state, the state against citizens, and even business against the state and labour - for example.

Action on Eskom is a statement on the development trajectory the country is going to follow and priorities that top the agenda.