South Africa

Lightning leaves four dead and four critical in KwaZulu-Natal

By Suthentira Govender - 28 October 2019 - 13:02
Summer brings severe storms and lightning to many parts of the country and people are urged to take precautions.
Image: 123rf.com/Richard Valdez

Four people were killed during severe thunderstorms in northern KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend.

According to the KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta), the storms hit the uMkhanyakude district and four victims, including two teenagers, are believed to have been killed by lightning.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka was expected to visit the families of the victims on Monday.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the families and communities. We are aware that four other people are in critical condition," said Hlomuka.

He has deployed disaster management teams to help the affected families.

"This is the start of the summer disaster season that has in the past devastated communities across KwaZulu-Natal.

"The occurrence of natural disasters is becoming more frequent due to climate change. KZN Cogta is ramping up its capacity to respond to disasters accordingly," said Hlomuka.

He urged residents to follow weather forecasts and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves.

Man dies after being struck by lightning during marathon

Family mourns the death of 33-year old Kansas runner, Thomas Stanely who was struck by lightning during a 50k race on Saturday.
News
3 weeks ago

