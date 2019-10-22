DA deals nonracialism fatal blow

The ongoing implosion of the DA poses some serious questions about the future of political parties in SA.

Has our racially segregated past bestowed upon our nation the legacy of political parties that will always be run on racial lines? Will ours always be a contest between two forms of nationalism, one black and the other white?

Whither non-racialism?

Mmusi Maimane was elected DA leader on a ticket that he will transform the historically white party into a non-racial entity whose structures and leadership reflected the demographics of SA.

But the events of the last few days, which culminated in the election of former leader Helen Zille as the new federal council chairperson and Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba leaving both the party and his office in a huff, suggest that the Maimane experiment has now collapsed.

The main question now is when, rather than if, is he going to be ousted as leader.