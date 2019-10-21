City of Joburg workers have mixed emotions about Mashaba quitting

City of Johannesburg workers have reacted differently to mayor Herman Mashaba's announcement that he will leave his job on November 27.

Some workers who spoke to our sister publication TimesLive were "very happy" that Mashaba had resigned, while others were "not happy" about his decision.

On Monday Mashaba announced that he was leaving the mayorship effective from the end of November, and said he would also relinquish his DA membership.

City employees who were unhappy about this turn of events said Mashaba had implemented several progressive policies, adding that his leaving would bring about instability and a possible reversal of the gains the city experienced during his reign.