South Africa

Will Herman Mashaba stay or quit as mayor?

By Kgothatso Madisa - 20 October 2019 - 20:02
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Herman Mashaba Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will hold a hurriedly arranged press conference tomorrow where he is expected to announce his resignation.

There is speculation that Mashaba will relinquish his position just hours after former DA leader Helen Zille was elected as the Federal Council (FedCo) chairperson on Sunday.

Mashaba said he would “address the media following the outcome of the DA’s federal council this weekend”. 

Ahead of the FedCo meeting, Mashaba had said that he would leave the DA if the party was taken over by what he terms right-wing elements.

His comments came at a time when Zille, who until recently worked at Institute for Race Relations, was seen as a frontrunner for the position.

“If the DA is taken over by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), I would not want to be associated with such an organisation,” said Mashaba on Radio 702 earlier this week.

Zille has defended IRR’s criticism of DA leader Mmusi Maimane for the party’s poor performance at the elections saying as a think tank they had every right to enter the party’s political space.

Mashaba has been praised for his work in the city with many on social media saying his resignation would be a significant loss.

READ MORE:

Helen Zille wins vote for top DA job

Former DA leader Helen Zille has successfully made a spectacular return to the higher echelons of the party after she was voted the Federal Council ...
News
10 hours ago

Report calling for me to step down is not the Bible - DA leader Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane, whose future hangs in the balance as party leaders meet this weekend, says the controversial review report that calls for ...
News
2 days ago

Zille vows to 'stay in my lane' after winning vote for top DA job

The DA's newly elected federal council chair Helen Zille has pledged not to interfere with how party leader Mmusi Maimane leads the organisation.
News
5 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief caught on camera and arrested
Watch the moment when Dros rapist Ninow is sentenced to life
X